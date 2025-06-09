Black Butte High School Second Semester Honor Roll

ROCK SPRINGS — Black Butte High School released its second semester honor roll lists.

Students placed on the Principal Honor Roll earned a grade point average of 4.0 or higher. Students listed on this honor roll are Aurora Ainge, Kyrah Greub, Makhenna Ryan, Tanner Stoffers, Jacob Velasco, and Hailey Verhave.

Students placed on the Scholastic Honor Roll earned a GPA of 3.5-3.99. Students listed on this honor roll and Kealan Aragon, Layla Bieber, Anyelin Carreno-Hernandez, Rylee Davis, Mireya Godina-Alvarado, Lexana Guerrero, Cedar Harper, Mahkayla Harington, Lillian Majko, Hailee Michael, Soraya Perez, Makynzee Puffer, and Justin Smith.

Students placed on the Achievement Honor Roll earned a GPA of 3.0-3.49. Students listed on this honor roll are Emma Allred, Samuel Allred, Zander Anastos, London Freeman, Olivia Fuller, Alan Islas, Audrey Jackson, Alexander Johnson, Christian Majko, Atticus Olson, Jaylen Payne, and Kaylub Puffer.