Blain Jarvis Kennah (June 8, 1980 – March 15, 2026)

Blain Jarvis Kennah left this world March 15, 2026 after a 16 year battle with leukemia. He was born June 8, 1980 to his loving parents George R. Kennah and Debra L. (Stevens) Kennah and his sister Tiffany R. Kennah who made sure everyone knew he was “her baby”. Blain grew up in Green River where he kept busy spending time outdoors camping and fishing or just causing mischief. Blain attended Green River High School where he found his love for drafting and singing. He continued his education at Western Wyoming Community College. He was a jack of all trades and never stayed in one place for too long which is how he found his way to California for a short time and then to Chickasha, Oklahoma. While in Chickasha he found his passion for the Oklahoma Thunder and remained a devoted fan the rest of his life.While in Oklahoma he met his Royal Filter family where he was employed. After being diagnosed with leukemia they became “Blain’s army” and rallied around him in his fight. In 2018 he returned to Green River where he watched his children grow and flourish.

In 2004 he met his wife Anni L. Hull and they married February 29, 2008. Their first daughter, Corey (Katie) S. Kennah was born January 1, 2006 and soon after on December 12, 2006 their second daughter, Debra J. Kennah was born. Blain loved his daughters fiercely and was their biggest fan. His family was his proudest accomplishment. After Blain and Anni separated, he found his loving girlfriend, Jessica Buckner, who was able to bring a newfound joy into his life and make him smile again.

Blain enjoyed numerous camping trips, barbeques and any other function that allowed him to be around family (especially his nieces Abby Kennah and Tia Button and nephew Sheridan Stock who were like his children) and friends while being the life of the party. Wherever there was music he could be found with a microphone singing right along. He was a member of the National Dart League and enjoyed throwing darts so much he played in multiple divisions. Blain loved people, especially his daughter’s friends he called his “bonus children”. He cherished the friendships he made at the Hitching Post and bowling alley and soon found them to have become family.

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Blain is survived by his father, George Kennah of Green River; the beloved mother of his children, Anni Kennah of Green River; his children Corey Kennah and partner Layne of Casper, Debra Kennah and partner Austin of Rock Springs, son Jeramiah Kennah; sister Tiffany Kennah of Green River; and several nieces and nephews; his beloved dogs Tiny and Jackson and cats Lily and Misty.

Blain was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Henry and Felicia Kennah, maternal grandparents Blaine and Lucille Stevens, his mother Debra (Stevens) Kennah, brother Zachary Kennah.

A celebration of life will be held Friday March 20th at the Green River Eagle’s Hall 88 N. 2nd East Street from 11 A.M.- 3 P.M. Everyone is encouraged to wear bright colors to honor his indescribable personality and impact. He will always be remembered for the unwavering strength and love he shared with the world.

In lieu of flowers Blain requested donations be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and/or the Green River Wyoming Animal Shelter.