Blaine Burl Keller (June 8, 1932 – May 24, 2023)

On May 24, 2023, Blaine Keller passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving wife Betty and family. He was 90 years old at the time of his passing, having lived a long and fulfilling life.

Blaine met the love of his life, Betty Aggers, in Rock Springs, Wyoming getting married on December 30, 1982, and they have been inseparable ever since. They retired to Ogden, Utah where they spent their golden years together side by side.

Blaine’s professional life was dedicated to education where he excelled in shaping young minds into becoming better versions of themselves. He attended school at North Dakota State, Utah State University and the University of Utah achieving a Doctorate in Education. He was an Art Teacher, Guidance Counselor, Vice Principal and Principal throughout his career. He was also a Veteran of the US Air Force serving during the Korea War era.

Blaine was preceded in death by his son Clyde, and his siblings Gayle, Bonnie, Durlin, and Darleen Keller.

He is survived by his children Michelle, Floyd, and Steven. His grandchildren Mikayla, William, Heather, Wyatt, Hailey, Richie, Jay, and Christopher. Plus 5 great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be conducted this fall after Labor Day in Riverdale, Utah.