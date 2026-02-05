Blaine C. Bingham (September 11, 1934 – February 1, 2026)

Blaine C. Bingham, 91, passed away at his home surrounded by family on February 1, 2026. He was a longtime resident of Green River, and a former resident of Bountiful, Utah.

Born to Marion and Fushia Bingham in Bountiful, Utah, on September 11, 1934, Blaine lived a life full of adventure and love.

He married the love of his life Bonnie Jean Calligaro in Rock Springs on October 24, 1958. She preceded him in death on June 28, 2023.

Blaine was a proud member of the pipefitters union and retired in 1996.

He believed in working hard and playing harder. His love for the great outdoors, hunting, fishing, and riding his horse was only surpassed by his love for his family.

Blaine is survived by his sons Blaine “Keith” Bingham and Larry Bingham both of Green River; brother, Robert Barton of Layton, Utah; sisters Shirlene Pierce of Layton, Utah, Barbara Brooks of Newton, Utah, Donna Galloway of Ashton, Idaho, and Vicki Peterson of Farmington, Utah. His legacy continues to shine brightly in the lives of his grandchildren, Joel Bingham, Ashley Bingham, and Sharlee Bingham.

Blaine was preceded in death by his parents, Marion and Fushia Bingham, and his beloved wife, Bonnie Bingham.

Cremation will take place and services will be announced at a later date.

