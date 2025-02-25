Blair “B” Richard Barnson (August 29, 1952 – February 22, 2025)

Blair “B” Richard Barnson passed away peacefully on February 22, 2025, surrounded by the love of his family. Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on August 29, 1952, and raised in Bountiful, Blair spent his life embracing hard work, adventure, and laughter.

From a young age, Blair had a passion for cars, motorcycles, and water skiing. As life moved forward, he found joy in golf, fishing, birdwatching, and gardening alongside his beloved wife, Mary. Together, they shared 28 years of love and partnership, working side by side remodeling homes—always finishing just in time to move on to their next project.

For nearly all of his working life, Blair was in the concrete-cutting business, where he not only built a career but also lifelong friendships.

Blair had a natural way of bringing people together with his endless jokes and an unforgettable pirate laugh that could light up any room.

He was known for having the best hair—so much so that he couldn’t start his day without brushing it just the right way.

Blair loved his family deeply. He had two children, Chantelle Brady (Brian) and Travis Barnson (Chelsy). He also embraced Mary’s daughters—Kaylynn (Darin), Jolynn, Lora (Drake), and Crystal (Chris)—as his own. He cherished his role as a grandfather to Tristan, Braxton, Paislee, Farren, David, Brittany, Kandise, Colton, Treyton, Maya, Channing, Addy, and Josie. Grandpa B made endless wooden swords, attended dance recitals and sporting events, and bought multiple swimming pools for summer fun.

Blair is survived by his loving wife, Mary; his children; grandchildren; his mother, Shirley; and his siblings, Lisa, Leslie, Brad, and Gary (Jennifer), along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Bud; his brother-in-law, Dave; and his granddaughter, Brittany.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to all of Blair’s doctors, the caregivers from Hospice of Sweetwater County (Heidi, Carrie, Jaden, Clarissa, and Courtney), and his respite care provider, Joel, for their kindness, love, and support.

Blair lived a life full of love, laughter, and loyalty. His presence will be dearly missed, but his stories, jokes, and the joy he brought to those around him will never be forgotten. Love you more!

As per Blair’s wishes, a brief graveside service will be held at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East 10600 South, Sandy, Utah, on Saturday, March 1, 2025, at 11:00 AM.

