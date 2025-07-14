Blair McEndaffer Returns to High School Softball as New Rock Springs Head Coach

Blair McEndaffer cheering the Lady Wolves on from the 3rd base coaches box. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

ROCK SPRINGS — After a year away from the high school diamond, Blair McEndaffer is back — this time in orange and black.

Rock Springs High School announced Monday that McEndaffer, who started and led Green River’s high school softball program through its first four seasons, has been hired as the next head coach of the Lady Tigers softball team.

“Rock Springs High School is thrilled to announce Blair McEndaffer as the new Head Softball Coach for the Lady Tigers!” the school said in a statement. “A decorated collegiate athlete and passionate leader, Coach McEndaffer brings a wealth of experience and a deep love for the game to our program.”

McEndaffer did not coach high school softball during the 2025 season after her contract at Green River High School was not renewed following the 2024 season. She led the Wolves to three consecutive state tournament appearances and was named 4A West Conference Coach of the Year in 2022 and 2023.

In Rock Springs’ announcement Monday, the school highlighted McEndaffer’s decorated playing and coaching career. She grew up in Sterling, Colorado, and played collegiate softball at Western Nebraska Community College and Chadron State College, earning several athletic and academic honors. She graduated with a degree in business administration with an emphasis in agri-business.

McEndaffer coached rec league and all-star teams in Green River before taking the helm of the Wolves’ newly formed high school program in 2021. Her tenure included building the program from the ground up and guiding it to competitive success and making the state tournament.

“Beyond wins and losses, Coach McEndaffer is passionate about using softball to build character and shape strong, empowered young women,” Rock Springs’ announcement read. “Her philosophy centers around the idea that effort, attitude and actions are the keys to success on and off the field.”

McEndaffer lives in Green River with her two children, Kasey June and Joseph Michael, and owns Apricot Lane Boutique. She will take over a Lady Tigers program looking for a fresh start and will lead Rock Springs into the 2026 season.

Rock Springs Athletics encouraged the community to “give a warm Tiger welcome to Coach McEndaffer as she leads the Lady Tigers softball program into an exciting new chapter.”

