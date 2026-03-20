Blake Becomes Second Tiger to Sign with Bismarck State’s New-Look Program

ROCK SPRINGS — Cammeron Blake is taking the next step in his football career, signing with Bismarck State College to play defensive back and becoming the second Rock Springs Tiger this month to join the school’s revived program.

Blake, who finished second on the team with 63 tackles despite playing one fewer game, will line up at safety at the next level in a hybrid role similar to what he played during his senior season.

“I’ll be playing a down safety like I did here, so I’ll be like a little bit of linebacker-safety kind of more of a coverage linebacker,” Blake said.

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His signing comes as Bismarck State continues to build its roster ahead of its return to competition. The program is coming off a roughly 40-year absence and will spend the upcoming season practicing and scrimmaging before officially competing in 2027, with players expected to redshirt during that developmental year.

Blake will not be making the move alone. Fellow Rock Springs teammate Declan Henderson also signed with the program earlier this month, giving the Tigers a familiar connection at the next level.

“That’ll be fun with someone I’ve already played with to meet all new people,” Blake said.

Blake said his favorite memories of high school football came off the field as much as on it.

“Probably just in the locker room with everybody there,” he said. “Just hanging out with everybody.”

On the field, one moment stood out, even if it came with adversity.

“The Sheridan game … until I tore my MCL and trying to get Coach Stevens to let me play defensive end,” Blake said.

Despite the injury, Blake missed just one game.

“I only missed one game for it, sadly. I shouldn’t have. I thought I should have been playing. Parents thought otherwise,” he said with a laugh.

Blake plans to major in electrical technician, setting up a future beyond football while continuing his career on the field.

For younger players, his message is simple.

“Honestly, just stick to it, really focus on it,” Blake said. “Don’t lose focus.”

Check out some more photos of the signing here.