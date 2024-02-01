Blake Rock Brower (January 14, 1989 – January 28, 2024)

Blake Rock Brower, 35, of Rock Springs Wyoming passed away suddenly on January 28, 2024. Blake was born on January 14, 1989 to Tony J Brower and Mischelle Rock Brower in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

Shortly after Blake was born his family moved to Rock Springs. He was the fair haired, fearless baby in the family with the cutest cheeks, and adored by his three older siblings. He was funny, a little mischievous, easy going, light hearted and lit up a room with his grin.

He attended schools in Rock Springs and later graduated from Roy High School in Utah.

He enjoyed spending time with friends and family, listening to music, and attending concerts. He spent a lot of time outdoors, shooting guns, riding snow machines, UTV’S, and snowboarding. He was an avid rock collector and enjoyed tinkering with just about anything he could get his hands on.

He was passionate about cars, trucks, motorcycles, anything with an engine, was a huge fan of “Street Outlaws” and wanted to LS the world. He had a huge giving heart, loved animals and treated his cats Henry and Mogus like royalty.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather Steve and Mischelle Horn, Ogden Utah. Brother Jeff Brower, Sister Embere Brower, both of Rock Springs. Step brothers Nick, Jason and Matt Horn. Nephew’s, Chase Thornwall, Kayden and Kole Brower. Nieces Kayla Thornwall, Taylor Schultz, Lindsey Pearson. Along with several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father Tony Brower, brother Russelle Brower, Paternal grandparents Merril and Zelda Brower. Maternal grandparents Russelle and Embere Rock.

Services will be held at 273 N Ridge Ave, Idaho Falls, ID 83402 on Saturday, February 10, at 2 p.m. A viewing will be held directly before services beginning at 12:30 p.m.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com and www.woodfuneralhome.com.