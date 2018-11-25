Bless the World with What You have Been Given!

Part 2 of 4, #blessed Series

Your Vocation or Career is a Blessing. It is a blessing you get to use to bless the world! Are you a doctor, lawyer, teacher, plumber, mechanic, or roughneck? Whatever you are, you are for Jesus. And, it is a blessing. It is a gift that was given to you.

We should never think that because we worked hard that we merely earned our present station in life. Many tried, worked hard and failed to achieve what we have. No, we are blessed!

Deuteronomy 28:8 (NLT) “The Lord will guarantee a blessing on everything you do and will fill your storehouses with grain. The Lord your God will bless you in the land he is giving you.

Studies tell us that the most demotivating thing in the world is to work without a purpose. When we cannot see the benefit of the things we produce, the actions that produce them become boring, mundane and disconnected. We feel useless and get discouraged. Today we will discover that our job and financial resources serve a much larger purpose than just meeting our personal needs.

Acts 20:35 (NLT) And I have been a constant example of how you can help those in need by working hard. You should remember the words of the Lord Jesus: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”

What You Do For A Living Matters!

Don’t Ignore It! What you do is Important! It’s what you have been called to do! There is no shame in being a waitress, an attorney or anything else. Society likes to value professions by income and status. But, it’s not what you do. Or, how much you make. It’s Who You Serve!

Sure, we all need an income, but our income is not our purpose. If an income is the only reason we do what we do, then we will never be able to enjoy it.

Don’t Apologize for It! We get to do it! If we barely eek out a living, there is no shame in that. It has been done that way for centuries. Many of us came of age in difficult financial times. Our parents drove clunkers. We ate meals that were very simple. And, when we had something to celebrate we shared with each other so there would be enough for everyone. There is nothing wrong with that kind of life. God seems to enjoy simple and uncomplicated lives.

1 Corinthians 1:28 (NLT) God chose things despised by the world, things counted as nothing at all, and used them to bring to nothing what the world considers important.

The desire for overwhelming success in America is generally more about greed than need. Even though we are most likely capable of more, we are not likely to have it all. So, don’t waste your time in envy of those doing better than you. Their problems are often the same as your’s but with more amenities. One wise preacher said,

Ecclesiastes 7:14 (NLT) Enjoy prosperity while you can, but when hard times strike, realize that both come from God. Remember that nothing is certain in this life.

Of course, if we are doing very well, there is no shame in that either. The same wise preacher said,

Ecclesiastes 7:11 (NLT) Wisdom is even better when you have money. Both are a benefit as you go through life.

IF we’ve been blessed with more financial resources, that’s great! Praise God for it. There is no reason to feel shame. But,

Don’t Hoard It, Either! There are so many ways we can share our blessings. We can mentor others in our field. When we share our hard-earned wisdom, we make our field a better place. Many live in places that struggle finding talent and necessary skill sets. Thank God for those leaders who share what they have learned.

Bless the World with What You have Been Given!

Do It with Joy! People, acting like Jesus, is generally the best answer. It’s not a good plan to force one group to support others. But, people generally like to help. We often enjoy being a part of the solution. Certainly, there is the problem of greed but sooner or later that path dead ends. People can quickly realize that helping other people is very rewarding!

2 Corinthians 9:7 (NLT) …don’t give reluctantly or in response to pressure. “For God loves a person who gives cheerfully .”

So, we shouldn’t hate our jobs or our station in life. We can learn to give no matter our situation. We can help. We are able to share wisdom and resources. And, we can do it with joy.

Do it Extravagantly! Mark recorded this incredible encounter between a woman and Jesus.

Mark 14:3 (NLT) a woman came in with a beautiful alabaster jar of expensive perfume made from essence of nard. She broke open the jar and poured the perfume over his head.

In order to take up this challenge for Jesus, we need to accept that He deserves extravagance. Today! This woman in Mark 14 is the only person to anoint Jesus for burial. She was blessed with the honor because she chose to act today!

Many would love to “touch” Jesus. That is done by touching people! (Matthew 25:40) Maybe it’s a good tip at lunch or serving at a soup kitchen. It could be patience with the new employee. How often could we take the time to do for others what wasn’t done for us? We could also…

Do It Sacrificially! Some things are worth everything.

Mark 12:44 (NLT) …she, poor as she is, has given everything she had to live on.”

Who gives like that? Sacrificial giving isn’t a gift to get. Sacrificial giving is about love. It’s about Loving God. What do we love so much it’s worth everything else?

Give!

We have been Blessed to Bless others. The world says, “Get all you can, can all you get and poison the rest.” God says, Luke 6:38 (NIV) Give, and it will be given to you. A good measure, pressed down, shaken together and running over, will be poured into your lap.

What we do is a blessing. We must strive to remember that God gave TO us in order to give THROUGH us!