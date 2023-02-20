Blizzard Warning Issued for Sweetwater County through Wednesday Morning

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A blizzard warning has been issued for Sweetwater County starting tomorrow afternoon and lasting through Wednesday morning.

Residents can expect 8 to 14 inches of snow, according to the U.S. National Weather Service.

Rock Springs, Green River, Flaming Gorge, and east Sweetwater County can expect “blizzard conditions,” heavy snow at times, and high wind gusts of 65 mph accompanying this storm. The blizzard warning goes into effect Tuesday at 2 p.m. and is expected to run through Wednesday at 11 a.m.

“Travel will be extremely difficult to impossible,” the NWS warning says. “Widespread blowing snow will significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could significantly reduce visibility. Very strong winds could cause large snow drifts on the order of several feet.”

As for the wind chills, be sure and bundle up. They are expected to be as low as 35 below zero, which could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little at 30 minutes.

