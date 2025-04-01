BLM 2025 Adoption Season Kick-Off: Two Wild Horses and a Burro

ROCK SPRINGS — Bureau of Land Management kicks-off the 2025 adoption season with two wild horse and burro adoptions in April and the animals will be available to qualified adopters for in-person adoptions.

Saturday, April 19, Rock Springs Wild Horses Holding Facility will have approximately 40 wild horses available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rock Springs corrals. There is another adoption event in Wheatland Off Range Corral with up to 30 wild horses and their gates open at 8 a.m. with the live competitive auction beginning at 9 a.m. and those not sold will be available until 12 p.m. on a first come first serve basis.

Each animal has been removed from overpopulated herds roaming Western public rangelands and there is a minimum fee of $125. For more information on the events and locations, visit Wild Horse & Burro Events, BLM events, or cantact the national information center by phone or email.

