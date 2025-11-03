BLM Accepting Public Comments on Proposed RMP Amendment

ROCK SPRINGS — It’s back to the drawing board for the Bureau of Land Management as it considers a proposed amendment to its Rock Springs Resource Management Plan.

The Bureau of Land Management is providing additional time for the public to comment on a proposed amendment and associated environmental assessment that will review special management designations and evaluate mineral development opportunities across approximately 3.6 million acres of BLM-managed land in Fremont, Sublette, and Sweetwater Counties. The BLM will accept comments until Dec. 18, 2025. A public meeting to help educate residents about the proposed amendment will take place at the Sweetwater County Events Complex Dec. 3, from 3-6 p.m.

“This amendment is about striking a better balance,” Acting BLM Wyoming State Director Kris Kirby said. “By providing more time for public review and comment, the BLM is ensuring a transparent process to assess how we can support multiple-use management, meet current energy demands, and honor the unique ecological, cultural and recreational values of that make these lands unique.”

The amendment responds to Executive Order 14154, Unleashing American Energy, which direct federal agencies to reassess policies that may unnecessarily restrict access to domestic energy and mineral resources. The BLM determined that existing mineral restrictions and special management designations within the Rock Springs Field Office require reevaluation.

The planning area contains 12 Areas of Critical Environmental Concern, five Special Recreation Management Areas, a National Historic Trails corridor, and 13 Wilderness Study Areas. The BLM will reexamine these designations to determine whether special management is still warranted and where development may be appropriate. The amendment will also consider advances in technology, evolving industry interest, and updated mineral potential data.

The BLM encourages participation from local communities, Tribes, industry, and stakeholders throughout the process. Public comments will help identify relevant issues and inform the development of alternatives in the environmental assessment. The BLM is also accepting nominations for new Areas of Critical Environmental Concern.

The BLM is committed to providing access to the meeting information for all participants. Individuals who need special assistance, such as sign language interpretation or other reasonable accommodations, should contact BLM in advance at BLM_WY_RockSpringsRMP@blm.gov. People who use a telecommunications device for the deaf may call the Federal Information Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 during normal business hours. The FIRS is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to leave a message. The BLM says residents will receive a reply during normal business hours.