BLM and Lander Wild Horse Ranch Offer Adoption and Free Public Days

LANDER — The Wind River Wild Horse Public Off-Range Pasture, in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming Honor Farm, will host a free public event and wild horse adoption May 31–June 1.

The ranch owners share the BLM’s commitment to place excess wild horses and burros into private care in order to maintain healthy animals on healthy, productive public rangelands.

The Wind River Ranch, seven miles north of Lander, is a contract between the BLM and the Double D Ranch to provide a natural and free-roaming environment for excess wild horses removed from public rangelands.

Hours for the event are 12–5 p.m. on Friday, May 31, and 9 a.m.–3 p.m. on Saturday, June 1. An adoption, free wagon tours to view the wild horses, youth activities and a food vendor will be available both days.

Approximately 25 horses will be available for adoption. Halter-started horses from the Wyoming Honor Farm will be adopted by silent competitive bid, closing both days at 3 p.m. Bidding starts at $125 for trained animals.

Untrained horses will also be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for a $25 fee. The BLM launched a new wild horse adoption incentive program in March, making qualified adopters eligible to receive $500 within 60 days of the adoption date and an additional $500 within 60 days of titling for each animal. Titling normally occurs one year from the adoption date. The incentive is available for the untrained horses available at this adoption.

The Wind River Ranch is located at 8616 U.S. Hwy. 287. For more information about the event, contact the ranch at 307-438-3838 or www.windriverwildhorses.com. To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program, visit BLM.GOV/WHB or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.