BLM Announces Upcoming Wild Horse Adoption Events in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — If you’ve ever wanted to own a horse, then be sure to mark January 18th and 19th on your calendar.

That’s when the Bureau of Land Management Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will reopen with a wild horse adoption event from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on both days.

The adoption will include approximately 60 horses (10 mares, 10 gelding, 40 weanlings [gelding and fillies] which were gathered in September 2018 from the Green Mountain and Stewart Creek herd management areas.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The event marks the reopening of the Rock Springs holding facility to the public in 2019 and is in keeping with the BLM’s commitment to finding good homes for healthy wild horses.

More Adoptions

More adoption events in Rock Springs are scheduled for March 15-16 and April 12-13.

“These horses are so beautiful and deserve to be loved and appreciated,” said Kathi Fine, BLM Wild Horse and Burro Program assistant in Rock Springs. “I have seen many successful adoptions and happy families take their new horses home for riding, recreation or just as a pet.”

The offered horses will be available on a first-come, first-served basis for the base adoption fee of $125.

Any person wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, be able to conform to the BLM’s minimum adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM.

BLM specialists will be on hand to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.

To reach the holding facility from I-80, take Elk Street Exit 104 and go north 1 mile, then turn right onto Lionkol Road and follow for a half-mile.

To learn more about BLM Wyoming’s wild horse adoption program or the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility, visit www.blm.gov/WHB. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.

About BLM

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.