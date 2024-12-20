BLM Approves and Releases Rock Springs RMP

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) approved and released the Rock Springs Resource Management Plan today. The RMP will guide the BLM’s management of around 3.6 million acres of public lands in southwestern Wyoming for the next 20 years.

The Rock Springs RMP planning area includes approximately 3.6 million acres of BLM-administered surface land and 3.7 million acres of BLM-administered mineral estate in portions of Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette, and Fremont counties in southwestern Wyoming.

In a press release from the BLM, they said, “the purpose of the land use plan is to establish guidance, objectives, policies, and management actions for public lands administered by the RSFO (Rock Springs Field Office). The plan is comprehensive and addresses issues within the RSFO jurisdictional boundaries. The BLM strives for a balance of opportunities to use and develop BLM-administered resources within the planning area, while promoting environmental conservation.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A press release from Arc Initiatives says the RMP “incorporates many of the recommendations from Governor Gordon’s Rock Springs RMP Task Force.”

In the Arc Initiatives press release, Joshua Coursey, President of Muley Fanatic Foundation and member of the Gordon’s Rock Springs Task Force, said today marks fourteen years of efforts by outdoor enthusiasts.

“Today is the culmination of 14 years of hard work by hunters, anglers, and so many others who use and enjoy Greater Little Mountain. I want to thank the Bureau of Land Management for honoring the wishes of our communities and adopting a plan that will help conserve Little Mountain’s mule deer for years to come,” Coursey said.

“Now, we must move forward. It would be a great disservice to the hunting and angling community of southwestern Wyoming if we tried to undo this plan. I trust that Gov. Gordon will embrace aspects of the plan that his task force specifically recommended, including the conservation of Little Mountain, and will collaborate with BLM – and anyone else who is interested in finding solutions that work for all of Wyoming’s stakeholders – on implementing the Rock Springs plan,” he said.