BLM Approves Dry Creek Trona Mine In Sweetwater County

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management issued a record of decision announcing the approval of the Dry Creek Trona Mine Project south of Green River.

According to the BLM, development of the project aligns with President Donald Trump’s Executive Order to Unleash American Energy. It authorizes Pacific Soda, LLC to construct mine well fields and production infrastructure to mine and process materials from underground trona beds located 2,300 feet below the surface.

The project is expected to employ up to 2,000 workers during construction and create 300 full-time jobs over the life of the mine. Pacific Soda estimates there are 117 million tons of recoverable trona within the proposed project area, believing the mine will produce approximately six million metric tons of marketable soda ash and more than 440,900 metric tons of baking soda a year.

BLM released the final environmental impact statement for 30-day public commentary from citizens before they make their final decision. The EIS, record of decision, and documentation is available at the BLM National NEPA Register.