BLM Awards Contract for Erosion Repair near LaBarge

ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management awarded a contract to LCI Trucking and Construction out of Pavillion for $551,111.40 to repair public lands impacted by erosion in southwestern Wyoming near LaBarge.

The contract will regrade incised channels to re-establish a broad draw with numerous stable microchannels to reduce stream velocities during high runoff, prevent further upward migration of a deep incised channel, and reduce downstream sediment delivery into the Upper Green River.

This project is expected to be completed this coming fall.

Utilizing funds made available by the Inflation Reduction Act, BLM Wyoming plans to invest $9.9 million dollars over the next five years to reduce sedimentation, erosion and repair habitats in the Greater LaBarge Restoration Landscape in southwestern Wyoming.

BLM recently highlighted the ongoing work in the LaBarge Restoration Landscape in a video titled “Nature’s Engineers: The Art of Wetland Restoration with a Beaver’s Blueprint.”