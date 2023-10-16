BLM Comments Again a Topic for County Commissioners

SWEETWATER COUNTY – The Bureau of Land Management is on the commissioners’ agenda tomorrow, with discussion scheduled focused around possible approval of utilizing a Denver-based law firm to help with legal opinions and strategies involved with the BLM’s draft Resource Management Plan.

The county plans to retain Fairfield and Woods, P.C. to assist with revising the county’s federal lands policy within its comprehensive plan, as well as its comments on the draft RMP. If the firm is retained, the county will receive a discounted rate of $265 per hour and will be billed monthly.

Also on the agenda, Lindsey Travis of the Sweetwater County Library System will make its annual report to the commissioners.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The library system is one of the county’s satellite organizations and maintains three main branches and six rural branches, along with the Community Fine Arts Center in Rock Springs. The CFAC is operated through a partnership between the library system, the City of Rock Springs and Sweetwater County School District No. 1.

The commissioners will also decide on the final plat of the Double F Subdivision north of Rock Springs. According to the county, the property owner originally wanted to do a basic boundary line adjustment with his property to the south. However, his property was not included in the Jackman Ranch Subdivision and the other property is on Lot 3 of the Jackman Ranch Subdivision, which resulted in the owner going through a minor subdivision process that will create a new two-lot Double F Subdivision.

Finally, the commissioners will also discuss holiday closures.

The full meeting packet can be viewed here and the meeting is open to the public and viewable on the county’s YouTube page. The meeting begins at 9 a.m.