BLM, County Weed and Pest, Announce Cheatgrass Treatment South of Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management and the Sweetwater County Weed and Pest Control District plan to start aerial cheatgrass treatment to combat the invasive species from July to September.

The treatment will focus on 16,500 acres of land south of Rock Springs across areas of mixed ownership. Locations that will be impacted include Greasewood Draw, Currant Creek Ridge, Cedar Canyon, Little Mountain Substation, and the Glades. The effort aims to reduce wildfire risks, while improving big game habitat and forage for livestock.

The BLM will utilize indaziflam, also known as Rejuvra, in its treatments. The BLM says all pesticide applications follow the label requirements and approved use proposal guidelines to protect the health of residents, the workers applying the pesticide, and the environment. During the treatment operations, aircraft may fly low in and near project areas. The BLM asks people working and recreating in the project areas to be aware of the operations.

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Cheatgrass is a highly invasive plant species that outcompetes native plants and creates fire fuel. The BLM said it can also disrupt rangeland recovery.