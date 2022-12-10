BLM Extends Withdrawal for Sweetwater River Protection

CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management announced this week that it will extend the withdrawal for public lands along a nearly 10-mile segment of the Sweetwater River in the Wind River Range for another 20 years.

The land will remain withdrawn from settlement, sale, location, or entry under the general land laws, including the United States mining laws, subject to valid existing rights.

The 9.7 miles of public land along the Sweetwater River are located on the southern tip of the Wind River Range and include about 5,000 acres.

These lands contain important historic, scenic, recreational, riparian, and wildlife values. The river in this area played a major role in the Oregon, Mormon, Pioneer, California, and Pony Express National Historic Trails.

Surface activities associated with mineral exploration and development would degrade these resources, according to a statement issued by the BLM this week.

“The area includes lands identified as Priority Habitat Management Area for Greater Sage-Grouse and overlaps with the Sublette Mule Deer Herd Migration Corridor designated by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department,” the statement says.

The BLM published a Public Land Order to extend the withdrawal to protect and preserve significant recreational, scenic, riparian, historic, and wildlife resources. Go to: https://www.federalregister.gov/documents/2022/06/08/2022-12372/notice-of-proposed-withdrawal-extension-and-opportunity-for-public-meeting-for-the-sweetwater-river

The action follows a Notice of Proposed Withdrawal Extension that was published in the Federal Register on June 8, 2022, followed by a 90-day public comment period. All comments received on the proposal supported the withdrawal extension.