BLM Gathers 1,677 Animals in Adobe Town Management Area

RAWLINS — A Bureau of Land Management wild horse gathering operation from the bureau’s Adobe Town Herd Management Area resulted in 1,677 animals gathered.

The operation started July 15 and ended Aug. 2, seeking to remove excess wild horses from the herd management area. The total includes two studs that were released back into the herd management area July 31, a mule gathered and later adopted following a brand inspection, and one mare and one foal reunited with their owner following a brand inspection.

The gathering operations are part of ongoing efforts to maintain healthy horse populations on public lands under obligations under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971.

The Adobe Town herd management area spans approximately 348,000 acres of mostly BLM-managed public land, intermingled with some private land. Removing excess wild horses from the ecosystem helps protect rangeland resources, wildlife habitat, and the overall land health.

“This gather was a necessary step in maintaining a thriving ecological balance on our public lands,” Tim Novotny, field manager for the BLM Rawlins Field Office said. “By managing wild horse populations in accordance with the land’s capacity, we’re helping to ensure healthier rangelands for both wildlife and the land itself, presently and for the future.”

All gathered horses were transported to BLM off-range holding facilities in Rock Springs, Wheatland, and Canon City, Colorado. The BLM says horses at these facilities receive veterinary care and are prepared for adoption and placement through the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program. The BLM also provided public observation opportunities throughout the operation. The BLM said trained gather personnel conducted operations in accordance with the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Program, which ensures humane treatment of all animals.