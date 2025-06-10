BLM Gives MountainWest Overthrust Pipeline Right-of-Way

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management issued a decision record and finding of no significant impact based on the environmental assessment for the Westbound Compression Expansion Project in Sweetwater, Uinta, and Lincoln Counties.

Decisions authorize short-term right-of-way to MountainWest Overthrust Pipeline, LLC that allows use of a temporary construction workspace to support upgrades o an existing compressor station as part of the project. The project involves routine infrastructure upgrades to support natural gas energy infrastructure upgrades to support natural gas energy infrastructure.

Overthrust completed the Density Disturbance Calculation Tool(DDCT) assessment as required by Wyoming Game and Fish without additional issues. The DDCT is a spatial analysis tool that helps evaluate surface disturbances and density of development in sage-grouse habitats. The environmental assessment addresses any potential impacts to sage-grouse nesting habitats due to the projects location.

The project is led by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission located in sage-grouse Priority Habitat Management Area even though the BLM is responsible for authorizing actions on federally managed lands. Additional information, including the decision record, is available at the BLM National NEPA Register.