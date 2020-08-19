BLM Invites Community to 2020 National Public Lands Day Event

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO) invites families, individuals, clubs and organizations to help pick up garbage and debris on public lands for this year’s National Public Lands Day (NPLD) project at the base of White Mountain (near Regan Avenue and Summit Drive) in Rock Springs.

Participants of all ages are asked to meet at 9 am, Saturday, Aug. 22 at Sage Elementary School parking lot, 903 Summit Drive, Rock Springs. This BLM community event is expected to take approximately 4-5 hours. Proper work attire including gloves, hats, long pants, sturdy shoes and safety glasses should be worn. In response to COVID-19, safety protocols like wearing a face mask, are optional but encouraged.

Additionally, volunteers outside of immediate family members should practice and maintain proper social distancing during the event. Drinking water will be available at the project site, as well as a limited supply of NPLD t-shirts, work gloves and safety glasses for participants. Sunscreen and insect repellant are highly recommended.

NPLD began in 1994 with 700 volunteers and three sites. By 2013, more than 175,000 volunteers worked at 2,237 sites in every state, the District of Columbia, Guam and Puerto Rico. Seven federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and state, regional and local governments participate in the annual day of learning, serving, playing and working in our public lands.

For more information about the Rock Springs Field Office NPLD project, contact Storie Ratcliff at (307) 352-0237 or T.J. Franklin at (307) 352-0318. For more information about BLM Wyoming, visit www.blm.gov/wyoming