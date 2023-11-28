BLM Oil and Gas Lease Sale in Wyoming Nets $3.4M

CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Wyoming State Office conducted a competitive oil and gas lease sale today offering 37 parcels covering 35,353.86 acres in Wyoming. In total, 18 parcels covering 21,494.95 acres sold for $3,405,179. 

The environmental assessment, maps, parcel lists, Notice of Competitive Lease Sale and proposed lease stipulations are available online at the BLM’s ePlanning website.

As authorized under the Inflation Reduction Act, the BLM will apply a 16.67 percent royalty rate for any new leases from this sale. More information about the Act is available on BLM’s online fact sheet

Leasing is the first step in the process to develop Federal oil and gas resources. Before development operations can begin, an operator must submit an application for permit to drill detailing development plans. The BLM reviews applications for permits to drill, posts them for public review, conducts an environmental analysis and coordinates with State partners and stakeholders. 

All parcels leased as part of an oil and gas lease sale include appropriate stipulations to protect important natural resources. Information on current and upcoming BLM lease sales is available through the National Fluid Lease Sale System.

