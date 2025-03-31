BLM Opens Public Comment Period on the Wild Horse Plan

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management is opening up a 30-day public comment period about for the gathering and removal of nearly 3,000 wild horses from public lands in southwest Wyoming.

This is the first gathering to discuss the permanent removal of wild horses from over one million acres of land in southwest Wyoming and this assessment will analyze potential impacts of wild horse removal to protect land health and resolve area management disputes. On May 8, 2023, the BLM issued a decision to cease management of public lands for wild horses within the checkerboard land pattern of ownership area. Proposed gathers are planned to begin in July 2025.

The wild horses will be removed from newly converted herd areas of the former Great Divide Basin, Salt Wells Creek, and a portion of the Adobe Town herd management areas. This process will take years to complete. The comment period will close April 30 at 4 p.m.

Additional information is available and comments can be submitted in the ‘Participate Now’ option. Comments may be delivered to BLM Rock Springs Field Office, Herd Area Gather Plan, 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs.