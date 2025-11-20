BLM Plans Prescribed Burn North of Dutch John

The prescribed burns will take place when weather conditions are appropriate. File Photo.

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District may conduct prescribed burns in the coming months on lands managed by the Rock Springs field office.

The BLM says treatments will only be implemented when fuel moisture, snow cover and weather conditions meet prescribed parameters.

Burning is prescribed at the Iron Mountain project area in Sweetwater County, approximately 10 miles north of Dutch John, Utah. Flaming Gorge Reservoir lies east of the units and Little Mountain is north of the target units. The 1,430 acres of hand created slash piles will be targeted for ignitions. The treatment will increase available forage for big game on critical winter range and reduce hazardous fuels on the landscape.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

BLM prescribed fire projects follow strict approval, permitting, and environmental review processes. Each project includes specific design features and safety measures to meet treatment goals while minimizing impacts on other resources. Every burn is carried out under a detailed prescribed fire plan, with public and firefighter safety as the top priority. While no vegetation treatment is risk-free, the planning process works to reduce risk as much as possible. High Desert District fire crews may also assist partner agencies and landowners with additional treatments.

The BLM says smoke may be visible from long distances during operations but should clear quickly depending on weather conditions. Hunters and other public land users should remain aware of project locations and ongoing prescribed fire activity.