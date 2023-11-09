BLM Plans Prescribed Burn North of Dutch John

ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management’s Rock Springs Field Office plans to initiate a prescribed burn in Sweetwater County a few miles north of Dutch John, Utah.

The targeted area is part of the Iron Mountain Fuels Treatment project and consists of 66 acres of land located about 10 miles north of Dutch John. Hand-created slash piles will be burned.

According to the BLM, the burn is contingent upon fuel moisture and weather conditions meeting the agency’s optimal burn conditions. A burn will only be conducted when the safety of the crews and the burn area can be met. The BLM is warning hunters and other outdoor recreationists to be aware of the burn areas being targeted.

The BLM warns residents that smoke might be visible from the controlled burn area but is expected to dissipate quickly.