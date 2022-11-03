BLM Plans to Conduct Prescribed Burns in Sublette County

PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) High Desert District (HDD) plans to conduct slash pile prescribed burns on multiple lands managed by the Pinedale Field Office and associated partners this fall and winter.

Any burning is contingent upon fuel moisture and weather meeting optimal burn conditions that are part of the specific treatment prescription parameters. Burning will only be conducted when the safety of personnel and the prescription for the treatment area can both be met.

During operations, smoke may be visible from relatively long distances, but should dissipate rapidly due to the time of year and expected weather, the type and amount of material being treated and general atmospheric conditions in the area. Hunters and recreationists are urged to be aware of project areas and prescribed fire operations.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The prescribed burning of piles will dispose of slash from the following projects:

Black Canyon Fuels Treatment: The entire Black Canyon project is in Sublette County approximately 12 miles northwest of La Barge. South Sawmill Creek is located to the north of the target units and Beaver Dam Creek is located to the south of the target units. The total Black Canyon project area consists of 12 acres of primary units (targeted for treatment) within the project boundary where active ignition will occur. Hand created slash piles from mechanical hazardous fuels treatment are targeted for ignitions.

The entire Black Canyon project is in Sublette County approximately 12 miles northwest of La Barge. South Sawmill Creek is located to the north of the target units and Beaver Dam Creek is located to the south of the target units. The total Black Canyon project area consists of 12 acres of primary units (targeted for treatment) within the project boundary where active ignition will occur. Hand created slash piles from mechanical hazardous fuels treatment are targeted for ignitions. Gentle Annie Fuels Treatment: The entire Gentle Annie project is in Sublette County approximately 11 miles northwest of La Barge. For the Gentle Annie Units, Beaver Dam Creek is located to the north of the target units and South Fork Dry Piney Creek is located to the south of the target units. The total Gentle Annie project area consists of 83 acres of primary units (targeted for treatment) within the project boundary where active ignition will occur. Hand created slash piles from mechanical hazardous fuels treatment are targeted for ignitions.

The entire Gentle Annie project is in Sublette County approximately 11 miles northwest of La Barge. For the Gentle Annie Units, Beaver Dam Creek is located to the north of the target units and South Fork Dry Piney Creek is located to the south of the target units. The total Gentle Annie project area consists of 83 acres of primary units (targeted for treatment) within the project boundary where active ignition will occur. Hand created slash piles from mechanical hazardous fuels treatment are targeted for ignitions. New Fork Fuels Treatment: The New Fork pile is located on a small, isolated parcel of BLM administered lands to the southwest of New Fork Lake in Sublette County, one mile Southwest of New Fork Lake off the New Fork Lake Rd. This project area is approximately .1 acres and consists of one machine created pile from a completed timber sale.

For more information, contact either HDD Fire Management Officer Frank Keeler at (307) 352-0282, or Fuels Technician Ross Dary at (307) 367-5317. For more information about BLM Wyoming, visit https://www.blm.gov/wyoming.