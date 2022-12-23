BLM Plans to Conduct Prescribed Burns this Winter

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management High Desert District plans to conduct slash pile prescribed burns on Rock Springs Field Office-managed lands this winter.

Any burning is contingent upon fuel moisture and weather meeting optimal burn conditions that are part of the specific treatment prescription parameters. Burning will only be conducted when the safety of personnel and the prescription for the treatment area can both be met.

The prescribed burning of piles will dispose of slash piles from the Iron Mountain Fuels Treatment project located in Sweetwater County approximately 10 miles north of Dutch John, Utah.

During operations, smoke may be visible from relatively long distances, but should dissipate rapidly due to the time of year and expected weather, the type and amount of material being treated and general atmospheric conditions in the area. The public and recreationists are urged to be aware of project areas and prescribed fire operations.

For more information, contact either HDD Fire Management Officer Frank Keeler at (307) 352-0282, or Fuels Specialist Rachele Oman at (307) 352-0287.