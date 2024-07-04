BLM Plans to Gather Horses in White Mountain Management Area

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management will gather wild horses on or after Aug. 15, in the White Mountain Herd Management Area. The gather is being conducted to prevent further deterioration of land health due to wild horse overpopulation in the area.

According to the agency, the White Mountain area’s appropriate management level is 205-300 wild horses. The BLM completed a population survey for the area in 2022 and found 549 wild horses present on the area at that time. Considering an estimated annual growth rate of 20%, the estimated number of wild horses within the area in 2024 is 791 animals. The BLM aims to gather approximately 586 wild horses.

The BLM says chronic wild horse overpopulation in fragile ecosystems endangers overall land health, with the possibility of permanent, irrecoverable damage to important resources and impacts to other wildlife populations. The gather is also necessary to remove animals from private lands and areas not designated for their long-term use. This decision record comes after receiving public input in February 2024.

The BLM said removed horses will be transported to the Wheatland Off-Range Corral or Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. Upon arrival, they will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the agency’s wild horse adoption and sales programs. The BLM says it and associated contractors will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses while meeting overall gather goals and objectives.

Plans and supporting details surrounding this gather are available for review on our ePlanning website.