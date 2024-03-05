BLM Project West Virtual Hearing Set for March 20

KEMMERER – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer Field Office seeks public comment on an environmental assessment to analyze resource concerns associated with right-of-way applications associated with Project West, a private trona mine proposed to the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality by West Soda, LLC. The associated right-of-way applications will affect lands located in Sweetwater County.

Applications on file to support the private Project West Trona Mine are:

Water pipeline to the Green River

Fluid transportation pipelines – injection/brine

Future fluid transport pipeline extensions

Solution mining area primary access road

Solution mining area secondary access road

Paved access road to the soda ash plant

Rail line from the processing plant to the Union Pacific mainline.

Additional federal connected actions to this project include a natural gas pipeline and two power lines, which will be applied for by a third-party application.

The virtual public meetings will take place March 20 at 3 p.m. People can join the meeting at https://blm.zoomgov.com/j/1617465819?pwd=aGtoTUs2MzhiRWJ1NHNzbEROUnNZZz09. The 30-day public scoping period will begin after the meeting and end April 19. Additional project information is posted on the BLM’s ePlanning website at: EplanningUi (blm.gov).

“We greatly appreciate the public’s participation as we assess projects like this,” Brandon Teppo, acting Kemmerer field manager said. “Your feedback certainly helps us make the best possible decisions.”

Comments may be submitted electronically through the BLM’s ePlanning website linked above or by mail to the Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office, Attn: Kelly Lamborn, 430 North Highway, Kemmerer, WY 83101.

All comments, including personal identifying information, may be made publicly available at any time. While those commenting may ask that their identifying information be withheld from public review, the BLM cannot guarantee that they will be able to do so.