BLM Releases Resource Management Plan; Governor Gordon Responds

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has prepared a Draft Resource Management Plan Revision and Draft Environmental Impact Statement for the Rock Springs Field Office (RSFO) planning area.

This announcement initiates a 90-day comment period, allowing stakeholders and the public to provide input on the draft document. The RMP documents are available for public review on its ePlanning site. The comment period will open August 18.

The purpose of the land use plan is to establish guidance, objectives, policies, and management actions for public lands administered by the RSFO. The plan is comprehensive and will resolve and address issues within the RSFO jurisdictional boundaries which are identified through agency, interagency and public scoping efforts. The BLM strives for a balance of opportunities to use and develop BLM-administered resources within the planning area, while promoting environmental conservation.

However, not everyone is impressed with the new RMP.

“Upon first glance, I am extremely disappointed, yet not surprised, by the redirection this Administration is taking with this draft,” Governor Mark Gordon stated in a press release today. “Over a decade’s worth of work from Wyoming’s cooperating agencies, local stakeholders, and impacted industries seems to have fallen on the deaf ears of the federal BLM and its imperious agenda. I know I am not alone in my desire to review this draft with a fine-tooth comb. I will protect the interests of the State of Wyoming and make sure they pay attention to the good work being done at the state and local level as we move ahead.”

BLM Wyoming will host multiple public meetings and/or virtual meetings on the Rock Springs Draft RMP and EIS during the public comment period in Rock Springs, Lyman, and Big Piney. The specific dates, times, and locations of these public meetings will be announced through public notices, press releases, official social media announcements, and mailings.

The Rock Springs RMP planning area includes approximately 3.6 million acres of BLM-administered surface land and 3.7 million acres of BLM-administered mineral estate in portions of Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta, Sublette, and Fremont counties in Southwestern Wyoming.

The Rock Springs Field Office administers various programs, including mineral exploration and development, renewable energy, wildlife habitat, outdoor recreation, wild horses, livestock grazing and historic trails.