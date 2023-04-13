BLM Rock Springs to Host Wild Horse Adoption Event

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is celebrating spring with a wild horse adoption event at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. On April 21 and 22, the public are invited to meet and bring home one of approximately 60 untrained horses from the White Mountain, Little Colorado, Salt Wells, and Divide Basin Herd Areas.

Adoptions and sales begin at 9 a.m. and gates close at 3 p.m. Qualified adopters must meet standard requirements for owning and caring for a wild horse, including specific facility parameters to ensure the safety and health of the animals. BLM staff will be available to answer questions and assist adopters filling out applications. Qualified adopters pay a minimum fee of $125 per animal.

The Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility supports the BLM’s goal to ensure healthy wild horses and burros thrive on healthy public rangelands. The facility houses approximately 800 wild horses and can be visited by the public year-round. Those with questions about adoption events, the facility, or opportunities to adopt a horse outside of an event can call (307) 352-0292.

In addition to the Rock Springs adoption event, the public is invited to the Wheatland Off-Range Corral’s wild horse adoption event on April 28. To find more information about upcoming events visit: Wild Horse and Burro Adoption and Sale Events (blm.gov) or follow BLM Wyoming on Facebook or Twitter.