BLM Schedules Public Meetings for Proposed Public Lands Rule

WASHINGTON — The Bureau of Land Management has updated its schedule for four public meetings that will provide forums across the country for the public to learn more about the proposed Public Lands Rule and have questions answered.

The proposed Public Lands Rule, which was announced in late March, would provide tools for the BLM to protect healthy public lands in the face of increasing drought, wildfire and climate impacts; conserve important wildlife habitat and intact landscapes; better use science and data in decision-making; plan for thoughtful development; and better recognize unique cultural and natural resources on public lands.

The BLM intends to host one virtual and three in-person meetings to provide detailed information about the proposal. Members of the public will have an opportunity to ask questions that facilitate a deeper understanding of the proposal.

The dates and cities of the meetings are:

Denver, Colorado, on Thursday, May 25, from 5-7 p.m. MT

Denver West Marriott, 1717 Denver West Blvd, Golden, Colorado

Albuquerque, New Mexico on Tuesday, May 30, from 5-7 p.m. MT

Indian Pueblo Cultural Center, 2401 12th Street NW, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Reno, Nevada on Thursday, June 1, from 5-7 p.m. PT

Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4950 S Virginia Street, Reno, Nevada

Virtual meeting on Monday, June 5, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. MT

Register here.

The proposal would help the BLM fulfill its mission, ensuring public lands and the resources they provide are available now and in the future. The proposed rule would build on the historic investments in public lands and waters, restoration and resilience, and clean energy deployment provided by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and Inflation Reduction Act. It would not prevent new or continuing recreational or commercial uses of our public lands, such as grazing, energy development, camping, climbing, and more.

“Our public lands are remarkable places that provide clean water, homes for wildlife, food, energy, and lifetime memories,” Bureau of Land Management Director Tracy Stone-Manning said. “We want to hear from our permittees as well as the millions of visitors who hunt, fish and recreate on our public lands on how to keep them healthy and available for generations to come.”

In addition to these informational public meetings, the BLM wants to hear from the public on the proposed Public Lands Rule. To learn more about this proposed rule, or to provide comment, please visit the Conservation and Landscape Health rule on https://www.regulations.gov. The public comment period is open until June 20.