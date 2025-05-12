BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Miller Mountain Land Exchange

PINEDALE — The Bureau of Land Management will hold a 30-day public comment period on the environmental assessment for a proposed Miller Mountain land exchange.

If the exchange is approved, the BLM will transfer 1,802 acres of federal land accessible by private land to Fort Hill LLC in exchange for 2,275 acres of private land that offers key public access points and conservation value. The BLM believes the transfer would improve public land management efficiency and provide guaranteed access to land surrounded by private property.

The BLM is looking for feedback on potential impacts, benefits, and considerations associated with the exchange. Details are available on the BLM National NEPA Register and comments can be submitted under the “Participate Now” option. For more information, contact BLM Supervisory Natural Resource Specialist Travis Chewing at (307)367-5333 or through his email.