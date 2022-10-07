BLM Seeks Input on Proposed Oil, Gas Lease Sale

CHEYENNE — In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, Bureau of Land Management Wyoming started a 30-day scoping period to receive public input on 209 parcels totaling 251,086 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale.

The parcels the BLM will analyze, as well as maps and instructions on how to comment are available on our ePlanning website.

Future BLM lease sales will include updated fiscal provisions authorized in the Inflation Reduction Act:

