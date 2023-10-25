BLM Seeks Nominations to the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council￼

CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public nominations for positions on the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Wyoming.

The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

“Resource Advisory Councils provide the BLM with vital feedback on current issues, concerns, and proposals going on within our state, and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” said Andrew Archuleta, BLM Wyoming State Director. “Our goal is to ensure that the membership of every RAC encompasses a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds to guide our work as effectively as possible.”

The BLM maintains RACs as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, environmental issues, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the RAC. Nominees must be Wyoming residents, and will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of Wyoming’s geography. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

The RAC is seeking one nomination each in the following categories:

Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; Federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of State, county, or local elected office; Indian Tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

Craig Rood, Joshua Coursey and Mary Thoman currently serve on the council for the Sweetwater County area.

The BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until November 24. For more information, please contact Azure Hall, 307-775-6208, ahall@blm.gov.