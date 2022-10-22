BLM Seeks Nominations to the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council

CHEYENNE — The Bureau of Land Management recently announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on the Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC). This citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within Wyoming.

The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC consists of 10- to 15-members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.

“Wyoming’s Resource Advisory Council provides BLM Wyoming with vital feedback on current issues, concerns, and proposals, and enable us to engage local communities and stakeholders to improve our management of public lands,” said BLM Wyoming State Director, Andrew Archuleta. “We aim to encompass a wide variety of perspectives and backgrounds that represent our state and use their counsel to guide our work as effectively as possible.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The BLM maintains RACs as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, environmental issues, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues. The RACs support the Bureau’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through the balanced stewardship of America’s public lands and resources.

Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of the state where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.

The RAC is seeking seven nominations in the following categories:

Category One – Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.

Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burros organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.

Category Three – Representatives of State, county, or local elected office; Indian Tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.

The BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until November 5. For more information, please contact Azure Hall, ahall@blm.gov 307-274-5591