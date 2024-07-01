BLM Seeks Public Comment on Carbon Capture Project

KEMMERER – The Bureau of Land Management’s Kemmerer Field Office seeks public comments involving a carbon sequestration project that will impact land in a three-county area.

Public comment period for the draft environmental assessment of a right-of-way for Moxa Carbon’s Southwest Wyoming CO2 Sequestration Project ends July 30. The project aims to permanently store carbon dioxide into nearly 605,100 acres of sub-surface pore space beneath Sweetwater, Lincoln and Carbon counties. The BLM notes that no BLM-administered surface lands would be disturbed by the project, though the carbon dioxide would be stored in federally-owned underground pore space.

Moxa Carbon is working with the Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality on permits for the project. Those permits would allow Moxa Carbon to build and operate injection wells on non-federal lands.

Additional information, as well as instructions regarding how to comment can be found here.