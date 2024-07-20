BLM Seeks Public Comment on Infrastructure Assessment for Project West

A map of the support features being planned for Project West. Image courtesy of the BLM Kemmerer Field Office

KEMMERER – The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on the environmental assessment of proposed pipelines, powerlines, and transportation routes associated with the proposed Project West Trona Mine, which would be on private lands near Green River in Sweetwater County. Trona is a mineral used to make soda ash, an essential raw material in baking soda, glass, chemicals, detergents, and other important industrial products, including the production of lithium-ion batteries.

If approved, West Soda LLC would be authorized to construct and operate access roads, a rail spur, two power lines, and three pipelines (for water, natural gas, and brine) on 2,809 acres of public lands to support subsurface solution mining. West Soda LLC must obtain all federal, state, and local permits and approvals before construction begins.

Additional information and maps are available for review at the BLM National NEPA Register, where written comments may be submitted through the “Participate Now” option. The public comment period will close Aug. 2, 2024.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

For more information, please contact blm_wy_912@blm.gov or call 307-775-6328.