BLM Seeks Public Input for Helium and CO2 Sequestration Project

PINEDALE –– The Bureau of Land Management will host a 15-day public scoping period for the proposed Dry Piney Helium and Carbon Sequestration Project.

An open house will take place March 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Big Piney Library, located at 106 S. Fish St. in Big Piney. No formal presentation will take place, but information about the project will be available and BLM employees will be on hand to answer questions. According to the BLM, it will be capable of producing over 800 million cubic feet of bulk liquid helium per year from subsurface mineral estates in state lands near LaBarge in Sublette County.

If approved, Blue Spruce Operating LLC would be authorized for construction, operation, and maintenance of gas production pads and acid-gas injection facilities for carbon sequestration. They’ll also be authorized to improve existing access roads and construct and operate pipelines and associated infrastructure. The project would start off with pipeline construction that stretches across 14 miles of private, state, and public lands while temporarily disturbing around 76 acres of public lands during the period. During the project’s life, it would take up approximately 39 acres of land.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Information is currently available at the BLM National NEPA Register and the BLM is taking comments on the project under the subject line Dry Piney Helium and CO2 Sequestration Project.