BLM Sets Dry Creek Trona Mine Meeting Sept. 5

GREEN RIVER – The Bureau of Land Management’s field offices in Rock Springs and Kemmerer seek public comment on the Dry Creek Trona Mine proposal.

A public meeting is scheduled to take place Sept. 5 from 4-7 p.m. at the Hampton Inn in Green River, inside the hotel’s Green River Room.

The proposed mine would be built south of Green River and would use a water injection system to mine trona 2,300 feet below the surface. The BLM notes the mine and supporting facilities could disturb 3,300 acres of private land and 2,900 acres of public land. Pacific Soda, the company behind the proposal, estimates there are 117 million tons of trona within the proposed project area that could create approximately 6 million tons of marketable soda ash and more than 440,000 metric tons of baking soda each year.

Information, planning documents and maps are available through the BLM National NEPA Register, where residents can also submit written comments about the proposal through the Participate Now option. Written comments can be mailed or hand delivered to Bureau of Land Management Kemmerer Field Office, Attention: Kelly Lamborn, 430 North Highway, Kemmerer, WY 83101. The public comment period closes Sept. 23.