BLM Sets Wild Horse Adoption Events for 2020

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announces the first wild horse adoption events of 2020 in Wyoming. The events are scheduled for January 17-18, March 13-14 and April 24-25 at the Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility. Gates will open at 9 a.m., load out begins at 1 p.m. and gates will close at 3:30 p.m. A selection of 40 horses recently gathered from the Fifteen Mile Herd Management Area (HMA) will be available for adoption at each event.

The horses presented during the adoption event are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Anyone wishing to adopt a wild horse must fill out an application, conform to the BLM’s adoption requirements and have their application approved by the BLM. Staff specialists will be available to answer questions and assist with the adoption applications.

Here are some websites with more information about the Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Program, applications and online auction guidelines:

To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.