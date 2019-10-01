BLM Temporarily Closes Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) Rock Springs Wild Horse Holding Facility will be temporarily closed beginning Oct. 14, 2019. The closure is in support of the wild horse gather operations in the “Fifteenmile” Herd Management Area in Worland.

The gathered horses transported to the BLM Rock Springs facility will need time to acclimate and receive veterinary evaluation and care. The herd health checks will help accomplish a healthy herd environment for the horses. After acclimating to their new environment at the facility, the horses will be branded, vaccinated and wormed in preparation for adoption events in 2020.

During the closure, no public tours or adoptions will be conducted at the facility, however, the public viewing kiosk at the nearby overlook will remain open. This area allows a unique opportunity to observe all the wild horses on site. The corrals will reopen to the public in 2020 prior to the adoption events hosted there. Once scheduled, those dates will be published.

To learn more about the BLM Wyoming Wild Horse and Burro adoption program and the Rock Springs holding facility, visit http://www.blm.gov/wy/st/en/programs/Wild_Horses/rs-wh-facility.html, or contact Kathi Fine at 307-352-0292. For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.