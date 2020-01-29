BLM to Host Open House for Proposed Solar Project Along Highway 372

ROCK SPRINGS – The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Rock Springs Field Office will host an open house on the Raven Solar Energy Project to introduce and describe the project to the public. BLM welcomes public comments regarding issues, concerns and potential alternatives for the project. The open house will take place Thursday, February 13, from 3–6 p.m. at the BLM Rock Springs Field Office, 280 Highway 191 North, Rock Springs, WY.

Raven Solar, LLC has filed a right-of-way (ROW) grant application with the BLM proposing to construct, operate and maintain the proposed Raven Solar Energy Project in Sweetwater County. The project is a utility-scale solar energy generating facility of 66 megawatts (MW) to be located on approximately 400 acres of public land. A 3.9-mile long underground 34.5-kV generation tie power line in a 30-foot wide ROW is also being considered to connect the facility to the existing Raven substation located to the northwest by paralleling Wyoming Highway 372 on private land.

The project will include up to 341 acres of solar modules (SM), inverters and battery energy storage system that may produce up to 66,000 kW-AC capacity. Other project components in the solar facility area include underground electrical collection system, access roads, a substation and switchyard, an operations and maintenance building, multiple permanent meteorological sensors, and associated temporary and permanent structures to collect energy from the SMs.

The 30-day public scoping period will occur from January 28 – February 27. Information regarding the proposed project is posted on the BLM ePlanning site: https://go.usa.gov/xdbxD

You may submit comments or request to be added to the mailing list at any time during the preparation of the environmental analysis; however, if you would like to have your comment(s) considered for inclusion in the analysis, comments must be submitted by Feb. 27, 2020. For more information about the Raven Solar Energy Project contact Crystal Hoyt at 307-352-0322. To learn more about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.

