BLM to Host Public Meetings on Potential Updates to Its Solar Energy Plan

CHEYENNE — As part of its ongoing effort to support responsible renewable energy development on public lands, the Bureau of Land Management is holding a public scoping meeting in Cheyenne to solicit feedback on the recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement for the BLM’s utility-scale solar energy planning.

The BLM is considering updates to its 2012 Western Solar Plan that included six southwestern states—Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah—and is seeking comment regarding expanding its solar planning to include five additional states: Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. The Cheyenne meeting is one of a series being held in January and February in various western states, as well as in Washington, D.C. and virtually.

“The BLM is committed to expanding renewable energy development on public lands to help lead the nation into a clean energy future, enhance America’s energy security, and provide for good-paying union jobs,” BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning said. “We look forward to hearing from the public on effective ways to expand our nation’s capacity for producing solar energy while continuing to ensure robust protection of our public lands and waters.”

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Cheyenne meeting will be held on January 31 from 3-7 p.m. at the Laramie County Community College, Center for Conferences and Institutes, 1400 East College Drive, Cheyenne, in the Union Pacific Centennial Room (CCI Rooms 129 &130). Parking at the college is complimentary for attendees.

A virtual meeting is also set for February 13 from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Pre-registration for the virtual meeting is required. This link can be used to register for the virtual meeting. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

The Notice of Intent to update the BLM’s 2012 solar programmatic environmental impact statement was published in the Federal Register on December 8, 2022, with interested parties invited to submit written feedback or to participate in one of the in-person or virtual public scoping meetings.

The public comment period will remain open for 15 days after the last public scoping meeting, or February 6, whichever is later. For the most current information on these meetings and to view the Notice of Intent, visit the BLM’s ePlanning website.