BLM to Host Wild Horse Adoption During Cheyenne Frontier Days 

CHEYENNE – The Bureau of Land Management will sponsor a wild horse adoption during Cheyenne Frontier Days on the south side of S. Lions Park Drive in Lions Park.

This year, the BLM will offer approximately 14 halter- or saddle-started wild horses for adoption. Approved bidders may participate in the adoption auction on Friday, July 28, at 5:30 p.m. All horses up for adoption were trained at the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility in Wheatland.

Interested adopters will have plenty of time to get to know the horses because trainers from the Mantle Ranch will be holding daily demonstrations from 10:30 a.m. – noon and 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. everyday July 21-27. Come learn about some of the techniques used by the Mantle family to gentle and train wild horses and burros.

Additional information about the Mantle Adoption and Training Facility can be found on BLM’s website.

For more information on upcoming wild horse and burro events and locations, visit blm.gov/whb or contact the national information center at 866-468-7826 or wildhorse@blm.gov.