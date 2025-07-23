BLM Warns Recreationists of Fire Danger

ROCK SPRINGS — The Bureau of Land Management is cautioning outdoor enthusiasts to stay cautious while recreating as fire season continues throughout the West. According to the BLM, weather forecasts indicate continued high temperatures, high winds and dry conditions across southern Wyoming. Cured vegetation and these weather conditions could cause wildfires to grow rapidly.

Each year, preventable wildfires threaten lives, property and precious resources. The BLM urges everyone to do their part to protect public lands by staying fire-safe while recreating.

Here are some tips to help reduce the risk of wildfires while enjoying public lands:

When camping on public lands, never leave a campfire unattended. Ensure a campfire is “dead” out before leaving or turning in for the night. If the campfire is too hot to touch, it’s too hot to leave.

If towing a boat or trailer, ensure safety chains are properly secure and not dragging on the ground.

Never park or drive vehicle on tall dry or dead grass. A vehicle can ignite the vegetation and start a fire.