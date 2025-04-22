BLM: Wild Horses are Federally Protected

RAWLINS – The Bureau of Land Management is reminding residents that wild horses and burros on public lands are federally protected under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act of 1971. Removing one from the range without authorization is not only illegal, it can also harm the animal.

“This is a serious issue,” Eddie Vandenburg, a wild horse and burro specialist with the BLM Rawlins Field Office said. “It may seem like a good deed, but removing a wild horse from the range is no different than taking an eagle chick from its nest. These animals are protected, and they require special care, handling, and oversight.”

Enacted in 1971, the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act protects the animals as living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the West. The law ensures they remain a natural part of our public lands and prohibits unauthorized removal.

“Taking a horse from the range without permission doesn’t just break the law, it disrupts the natural balance and puts the animal at risk,” Vandenburg said.

Wild horses may appear abandoned or in distress, but their behavior can be deceiving. Attempting to feed or capture them—especially without proper knowledge or facilities—can lead to harm and legal consequences.

“We know most people mean well,” Vandenburg said, “and that’s why we’re committed to education and outreach—to help the public understand these laws and the reasons behind it.”

If you believe a wild horse or burro may be in distress, do not approach or attempt to capture it. Instead, contact your local BLM office.