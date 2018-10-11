BLM Winterizes Fontenelle Creek Campground Water Systems

KEMMERER — The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Kemmerer Field Office is winterizing water systems at the Fontenelle Creek Campground. As of Oct. 8, the water system at the campground will be out of service for the rest of the winter season.

The campground will remain open to the public. Campers and others recreating in the area are advised to bring their own supply of drinking and washing water.

The winterizing process is done annually to prevent the water pipes from freezing and bursting, causing damage to the facilities. The BLM strives to be a good neighbor by maintaining access to your public lands.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

The Fontenelle Creek Campground is located approximately 35 miles north of Kemmerer, next to the Fontenelle Reservoir.

It is a popular weekend destination and free of charge to use. For updates on the water situation, please contact Angela Beley of the Kemmerer Field Office at (307) 828-4508. For more information about BLM Wyoming, please visit www.blm.gov/wyoming.

About BLM

The BLM manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 Western states, including Alaska. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. The agency’s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. Diverse activities authorized on these lands generated $96 billion in sales of goods and services throughout the American economy in fiscal year 2017. These activities supported more than 468,000 jobs.